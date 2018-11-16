Northern, Augie and USF all win in Men’s Hoops Friday

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Northern Wolves and Augustana Vikings were big winners in the East-West Classic at the Sanford Pentagon.

Northern 82, Black Hills State 50

The Wolves took a roaring 45-26 lead in the first half, and continued to tack things on in the second. They held their largest lead of the game, 32-points, with 9:10 left in regulation. Northern shot efficiently in the win, at a 50.8 percent clip from the floor and 61.1 percent clip from the 3-point line. The Wolves tallied a game high 38 rebounds, 19 assists, and five blocks, while adding three steals. They recorded 37 points off the bench, 34 points in the paint, 23 points off turnovers, 13 second chance points, and six fast break scores.

Ian Smith and Parker Fox led the team with 13 points apiece, shooting a combined 43.5 percent from the floor. Smith tallied a team leading five assists, while adding one rebound and one steal. Fox led the team with eight rebounds, and a career high five blocks. He also recorded two assists.

Justin Decker was the final Wolf in double figures, notching ten points and shooting 51.7 percent from the floor. The senior added four rebounds and went 2-for-2 from the foul line. Andrew Kallman, Mason Stark, and Cole Dahl each tallied eight points, with two made 3-pointers apiece.

Bo Fries and Gabe King rounded out the starting five for the Wolves with seven points each, shooting 60.0 and 75.0 percent from the floor respectively. Fries tallied four rebounds and one assist, while King notched two assists and one steal.

Jordan Belka and Ethan Kranhold each tallied three points off the bench, while Roko Dominovic tallied the final three. Dominovic recorded two assists, alongside Kallman, King, and Fox, and Belka notched three rebounds, alongside King.

Augustana 70, SD School of Mines 51

The Vikings beat SD School of Mines 70-51 as freshman AJ Plitzuweit from Vermillion paced the balanced attack with 15 points. Tom Billeter’s young team continues to impress. Sophomore Tyler Riemersma was next in line with 13 points and 7 rebounds and two more newcomers had big games. Michael Schaefer’s 11 points and 11 rebounds led the Vikings in the paint and yet another freshman Flandreau’s Dylan LeBrun also had 11 points as Augustana improved to 3-1.

USF 64, Waldorf 47

Senior All-NSIC guard Trevon Evans scored 19 points to lead the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (3-0) to a 64-47 nonconference victory over Waldorf University (3-3) on Friday night at the Stewart Center.

The Cougars, which opened at 3-0 for a second consecutive season, led 34-14 at halftime and opened up the advantage to 30 points at 49-19 before sitting down starters and settling in for a 17-point decision.

“We did not have a great night shooting but that comes and goes in this game,” said USF Head Coach Chris Johnson, who picked up his 195th career win as the Cougars defeated Waldorf for a fifth straight time. “We had the opportunity to play a lot of people tonight and that should pay dividends down the road.”

USF, which will face Central Missouri in Kansas City at 4 p.m. on Monday, made 28-of-70 shots from the floor for 40 percent. They were just 3-of-20 from three-point range and 5-of-9 from the foul line. However, USF had a 49-to-36 advantage on the boards, shared the ball with 14 assists on 28 made baskets and committed just 10 turnovers.

Evans, who was named the NSIC Preseason South Division Co-Player of the Year, hit 8-of-14 field goals and also made 2-of-5 three-point shots. Evans now has 671 career points in 32 games at USF and now has 29 double digit scoring games. USF also received nine points and nine rebounds from Justin Taylor while senior All-NSIC forward Drew Guebert had seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds while dishing two assists with a pair of blocks. Guebert pushed his career point total to 1,463.

On the night, Johnson was able to play 16 players and 11 of them scored. USF had a big advantage with a 42-18 margin of points in the paint and also had a 20-11 edge in points off turnovers.