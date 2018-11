School Zone: Completed Canton Performing Arts Center

CANTON, S.D. – A new facility is giving the arts programs at canton schools opportunities they’ve never had before.

Crews have finished, and opened, the new Performing Arts Center. The state of the art center features a new auditorium, a rigging system, and a shop section. Students at Canton have never had access to these opportunities before.

We took a tour for this week’s edition of ‘School Zone.’