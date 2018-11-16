State Volleyball Semi-Final Recap as 6 Advance to 3 Championship Matches Saturday

Northwestern, Warner, SF Christian, Miller, Washington and RC Stevens All Advance

SIOUX FALLS, SD… It was semi-final night at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls at the Girls State Volleyball tournament. Northwestern, Warner, SF Christian, Miller, Washington and RC Stevens all advanced to the championship matches Saturday.

Northwestern and Warner will have a re-match in the “B” championship in SD’s best rivalry in the sport. The #1 Wildcats got 15 kills from Riley Grandpre in a 3-0 win over Faith. The #2 Monarchs faced a tougher challenge from Chester as the Flyers won the second set. Jadon Wages led the charge with 19 kills. But Kari Jung also got 19 kills from Caitlyn Fischbach and 26 from Laurie Rogers as Warner went on to win 3-1.

In Class “A” the defending champion SF Christian Chargers got 14 kills from Kylie VanEgdom in a 3-0 win over M-C-M. They will face top-seeded Miller after the Rustlers beat Elk Point-Jefferson 3-1 as Kayde Fernholz continued her great play in the tournament with 25 kills.

And in Class “AA” top-seeded RC Stevens will play Washington for the title. The Raiders beat Watertown 3-1 as Elizabeth Schaefer and Carly Buehner each had 13 kills. Mariah Gloe had 12 kills for the Arrows. Washington had no troube with O’Gorman, sweeping the Knights 3-0. Lily Bartling and Samiya Jami each had 10 kills for WHS and Emma Ronsiek had 10 for the Knights.