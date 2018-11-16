Thune Elects DSU President to National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senator John Thune has chosen the President of Dakota State University for a national security commission.

Thune selected Dr. Jose-Marie Griffiths to serve as a member of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. The committee reviews advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning developments, and other related technology.

Griffiths was testified multiple times in front of the commerce committee.

She has served as the president of DSU since 2015.