Two Hearings Scheduled On New State-Tribe Gambling Compact

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Public hearings are planned in Sisseton and Watertown on Nov. 20 to discuss proposed amendments to the state’s gambling compact with the Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Oyate.

State Commission on Gaming Executive Secretary Larry Eliason says the new 10-year compact wouldn’t increase the number of machines allowed at Dakota Sioux Casino in Watertown, nor would it allow for additional locations.

He says the primary change would be use of a new formula to calculate payments to Roberts and Codington counties.

The American News reports that the current formula is based on the number of machines in the casino. The new agreement would set up a fee schedule with certain payments each year.