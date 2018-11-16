West Sioux Wins Behind Dekkers and Lynott, Boyden Hull/RV Falls in Championship Games

CEDAR FALLS, IA… It was another amazing day for the Fancons of West Sioux at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls as they out-scored Dike-New Hartford 52-38 in the 1-A championship game. The Falcons actually trailed 23-10 in the first half before rallying behind QB Hunter Dekkers to take a 24-23 lead early in the 3rd quarter. But 2 quick TD’s within 20 seconds and they were down 38-31 in the fourth before Dekker and Kade Lynott connected for a pair of long touchdown passing plays to take the lead for good. Dekkers then scored on the ground to ice their 2nd straight state title, although this time in Class 1-A after moving up. Dekkers threw for 391 yards and 5 TD’s and ran for another 120 and a score. Lynott caught 10 passes for 203 yards and 3 TD’s as the Falcons put up 597 yards of offense. That combo returns next season for head coach Ryan Schwiesow who’s team shattered scoring records in Class A last year.

Things didn’t go quite as well for the Nighthawks of Boyden Hull/Rock Valley in the 2-A title tilt. PCM-Monroe came in as the top seed with a 12-0 record and they showed why. They built a 13-0 lead at the half before JT Van’t Hul hit Cody Post to cut the margin to 13-7 in the 3rd. But B-H-R-V struggled on offense amassing only 236 yards and throwing 4 interceptions. They finished the season with a record of 11-2.

