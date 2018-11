Winter Wonderland Lighting Up at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Thanksgiving is next week but the Christmas decoration are already coming out in downtown Sioux Falls.

Winter Wonderland lights up tonight at Falls Park. The light and music display will be on from 6 p.m. to midnight through January 6th.

Winter Wonderland features more than 25 miles worth of strings of lights, 400 wreaths and 270 decorated trees.