WWE Live Coming Back to Denny Sanford Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Officials announced on Friday that WWE Live is coming back to the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The event is on January 19 at 7:30 p.m. with tickets going on sale November 30 at noon. The event includes the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. It also includes Charlotte Flair, Smackdown Woman’s Champion Becky Lynch and New Day, plus many more WWE Superstars.

Find tickets at the box office, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000, or on ticketmaster.