2nd Annual “Walk A Mile In My Shoe” For The Homeless

SIOUX FALLS, SD- People around Sioux Falls decided to take a stand against homelessness. While braving the cold, they “walked a mile” in their shoes.

Over 100 volunteers walked the 2nd annual “Walk a mile in my Shoes” sponsored by the St. Francis House. The walk rounds up National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week. During the mile walk, walkers carried backpacks on their backs to feel what it’s like carrying everything they had.

Organizers say it’s important to see what the homeless have to go through on a daily basis.

“It puts it in perspective of what individuals go through every single day. When today we’ll get into our warm homes and we’ll have the comforts of having a car. That warm bed to sleep in tonight, they will be people that will not have that,” says Executive Director of the St. Francis House Julie Becker.

The backpacks and the items in them were donated to different homeless agencies throughout the community.