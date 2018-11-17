A Unique Repeat For West Sioux

Falcons Win 1A Title After Moving Up From Class A
Zach Borg,
CEDAR FALLS, IA  —  The prep football season concluded yesterday in Iowa with West Sioux hoisting a state championship trophy as part of a unique repeat.

Behind 511 total yards of offense and six touchdowns from quarterback Hunter Dekkers, the Falcons took the 1A State Championship over 52-38 over Dike New Hartford.  West Sioux becomes just the third school in Iowa history to win consecutive state titles in different classifications after winning the State A title last year

Proving they could keep their championship train going after moving up a level made this title even sweeter.

