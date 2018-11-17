Black Hills State Nips Augustana

Vikings Fall At Pentagon 65-62 In Men's Basketball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Playing in their second and final game of the East vs. West challenge, the Augustana men’s basketball team played an exciting and back-and-forth game with Black Hills State. The Vikings came up short in the final seconds, losing 65-62. Augustana moves to 3-2 (0-0 NSIC) on the year and BHSU is now 1-1 (0-0 RMAC).

The game featured 15 lead changes and came down to the wire Saturday night. Tied at 60-60 with 1:45 left, BHSU swished a triple, but Tyler Riemersma answered with a tough hook shot inside. The Yellow Jackets responded, and with Augustana trailing 65-62 with 16.6 seconds left, Jameson Bryan drew a personal foul. The sophomore missed the first free throw, and purposely missed the second. The rebound was tipped to Matt Cartwright who launched a three to tie the game, but the shot hit off the back iron as the final buzzer expired.

Augustana head coach Tom Billeter knew the Vikings had a chance to win tonight and knows the future is bright for the Vikings. “Every time we play, we have to be 10 points better because everyone wants to beat us,” Billeter said. “That is something you should be proud of. These teams are going to come out and play well, and we are never going to get someone on an off night.” In the loss, the Vikings shot 35.6% (21-59), and were led by Matt Cartwright who finished a career-high 24 points and five rebounds. Augustana and Black Hills State both finished with 33 rebounds, with the Vikings having a +2 margin on the offensive end.

The Vikings won the tip and showed great ball movement on the first possession, finding Michael Schaefer for a fadeaway 12-footer and the team’s first points. Augustana’s next possession featured more of the same, but this time A.J. Plitzuweit buried a jumper from straight away. Following back-to-back triples from Matt Cartwright, the Vikings had made their first four shots and jumped out a 10-5 lead. Cartwright was dialed in early on. He knocked down a jumper to cap off a 3-3 start and 8 early points.

BHSU bounced back, and following a jumper from Antonio Capley, they had their biggest lead of the evening at 17-14. Dylan LeBrun answered with a tough layup, but another three from the Yellow Jackets made it a 16-4 run for BHSU. A deep three from Plitzuweit stopped the BHSU run and helped the Vikings get back on track. Unselfish team play led to a Cartwright jumper, and followed by a straight-away three from Dylan LeBrun, the Vikings took the lead at 27-26

Both teams traded buckets to end the first half and at the intermission, Black Hills State led 36-32. In the 1st half, both teams were shooting from distance and finished the first 20 minutes with six made threes.

The second half started similar to the first, as Matt Cartwright started the scoring with a 10-foot jumper. Black Hills State made their first two attempts and moved out to a 46-40 lead. Moments later, Cartwright crossed over a defender, making him hit the deck, before burying another jumper. The Sophomore had already locked in a season-high 19 points, but equally important, Augustana had regained the lead at 47-46.

Black Hills State – sparked by a three from Connor O’Hearn – would retake the lead at 55-53, but Cartwright wasn’t done yet. He stepped back from the right wing and drained a long three. The Sioux Falls native was on fire and had a career-high 24 points.

LeBrun kept knocking down shots too, finishing the night with 11 points and a team-high 7 rebounds. Plitzuweit also continued his strong freshman campaign, ending the night with 14 points and a team-high four assists.

Augustana will now take two weeks off before starting Northern Sun Conference play on Saturday, Dec. 1st vs. Wayne State (Neb.). The men’s and women’s doubleheader is set to start at 3:30 (women) before the Viking men take the court at 5:30 p.m. All conference games, outside of the final home weekend (Feb. 22-23) will be played at the Sioux Falls Arena.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics