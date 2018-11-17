C.R.A.S.H Clinic Informing One Teenager At A Time

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Driving is an exciting time for any 16-year-old kid, but sometimes they are not fully aware that driving goes beyond the wheel.

“It’s really important that young people know the things about safety on their car beyond defensive driving techniques. The things that are taught here are things that are come up just taking care of your car,” says Automotive Instructor at Southeast Technical Institute Jason Merritt.

The 3rd annual C.R.A.S.H Clinic at the Safety Village teaches teenagers car maintenance and how to handle yourself in potential dangerous situations with your car. With winter fastly approaching, one of the lessons of the clinic is how to safely drive in inclement weather conditions and changing tires.

“The importance of your tires on the slippery roads is important to them. Just the more information for them the better,” says Executive Director of Safety Village Tonya Ahrendt.

Organizers say that accidents do happen on the road, but it’s all about how to handle the situation in a safe manner.

Ahrendt says, “Driving is a big responsibility not only to yourself, but to the people around you and that ride in your car. The clinic kind of helps with the importance of taking care of your car so it takes care of you.”

One of the participants is 15-yea- old Ashley Linn. She is about to become a new driver on the road, and this class assures her parents that she’s ready for the responsibility.

“It’s not like they don’t trust me driving. It’s more ‘you’re young’ and sometimes it’s the people around you they don’t trust driving,” says Participant Linn.

C.R.A.S.H stands for “Car Repair And Safety Help.” out of those words, “safety” is the top priority on the list.

“You just have to know that everyone is safe. You have to know your car is safe to drive and to ride in,” explains Linn.

“Teen drivers lack the experience and that’s what they need to be a good driver,” says Ahrendt.

The Safety Village at the W.H Lyons Fairgrounds holds this clinic twice a year. The 40 teenagers who participated range from 13 to 18 years old.