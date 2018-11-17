Dickinson State Brings Northwestern’s Season To A Stunning End

Red Raiders Fall At Home In First Round Of NAIA Playoffs 14-6

ORANGE CITY, IA — Fifth-ranked Northwestern could not overcome five turnovers in losing to #15 Dickinson State 14-6 in an NAIA Football Championship Series first round match-up played today on a cold, blustery day at DeValois Stadium, Korver Field.

The Red Raiders, making their 20th appearance in the FCS, are now 14-6 in the first round and 21-18 overall in the postseason. Northwestern ends the season with a 9-2 record.

Dickinson State, now 6-13 in the first round and 7-18 overall in the Football Championship Series, advances to play in its first quarterfinal since 2004. The Blue Hawks move on with a 9-2 record.

Defense was the lead in this first round match-up as the teams combined for well under their average yards per game on offense, coupled with a combined six turnovers between the teams. Northwestern totaled 286 yards of offense, limited to a season-low 127 yards passing. Dickinson State was held to 310 yards, its second lowest of the season, and a mere 88 yards rushing.

After a scoreless first quarter, Dickinson State grabbed a 7-0 lead when Amad Andrews Jr. scored on a one-yard run and with the extra point by Cody Johnson, the Blue Hawks led 7-0 with six minutes left in the first half. DiSU mixed it up well (5 pass, 5 run) on its 73-yard scoring drive, using both Andrews and Roderick Ashford on the ground and the throwing by Hayden Gibson.

Northwestern answered with its best drive of the game, marching 77 yards on 12 plays and finished with a nine-yard run by Jacob Kalogonis . The Red Raiders did not convert the point-after attempt as Dickinson State led 7-6 at halftime. The Red Raiders converted a clutch 4th-and-seven at midfield when Kooima hooked up with Shane Solberg for a 17-yard completion to extend the drive.

Despite moving the ball fairly effectively, both teams came up empty in a scoreless third quarter where field position was also a key battle. Dickinson State drove to the Red Raider 27-yard line on its first possession only to be stopped on fourth down. Northwestern failed to convert on its two chances with the ball on the Blue Hawks side, punting on its first drive and throwing an interception at the goal line on its second.

With its offense on the move again to start the fourth quarter, the Red Raiders were stopped on fourth down at the Dickinson State 27-yard line when Kevin Brown tackled Kooima for an 11-yard loss. The Raider D then forced the DiSU to punt, giving the ball back to their offense at their own 26-yard line. Northwestern moved the ball again, all the way to the Blue Hawks 12-yard line but Derick VandeBossche forced and recovered a fumble by Kooima, who was fighting for extra yards on a scramble play.

The Red Raiders acquired the ball back near midfield after a Dickinson State punt but Blue Hawks defensive back Jay Liggins, the game’s most valuable defensive player, nabbed his third of four interceptions and returned it all the way to the NW 15-yard line with 2:41 left to play. Nick Miller then scored on a five-yard run three plays later to give Dickinson State a 14-6 lead with 1:22 left. In desperation mode, the Red Raiders turned it over on their final drive as Liggins recorded his final interception.

Kalogonis rushed for a game-high 107 yards on 23 carries, his seventh 100-yard game this season, and scored on the Red Raiders lone touchdown. He also totaled five catches for 35 yards. Kooima completed 14-of-31 passes for 127 yards and rushed nine times for 55 yards. Solberg accounted for seven catches for 79 yards.

Nate Bennett played an outstanding game for the Raider D, totaling a team-high 10 tackles and registering a quarterback sack, in his final game. Garrett Sayler and Ben Granstra totaled seven tackles each and Justin Faber had six stops in his final game. Bryce Van Beek closed his career with another interception, giving him 17 for his career, tying Austin Janssen for seventh place all-time.

Gibson threw for 222 yards, completing 20/34 passes and one interception. Tyger Frye totaled eight catches for 112 yards en route to being named the game’s most outstanding player on offense. Andrews Jr (19 carries, 73 yards, TD) and Nick Miller (5 carries, 20 yards, TD) led the ground game. Kevin Brown was tops on the defensive side with 10 tackles and Liggins totaled six stops to go with four interceptions.

This marks the final game for the 10 Red Raider seniors: Sean Kleinwolterink , Justin Faber , Logan Richard , Jared Nelson , Vaughn Moser , Marcus Van Kekerix , Bryce Van Beek , Jed Van’t Hof, Nate Bennett and Brad Mould.

-Recap Courtesy NWC Athletics