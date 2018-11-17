Love Marlow Opens at Lake Lorraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-A new clothing store in the Lake Lorraine shopping center hopes to fill a gap in the Sioux Falls clothing market. Saturday morning was the grand opening for Love Marlow. It’s a women’s plus-size boutique that caters to sizes 12 to 28. Twin sisters Stacey and Leslie Malmgren felt there weren’t any stores in Sioux Falls catering to plus size clothing. Instead of waiting for someone else to open a store, they decided to go for it. Their goal is to help all women feel confident and beautiful.

“What’s so great about a store like this is that women feel powerful with how they look, so what we’re so excited about is you know giving them that power and helping them feel gorgeous,” said Leslie Malmgren, Store Owner.

The store is located at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls. They’re hours are Monday through Friday: 10 to 7, Saturday: 10 to 4 and Sundays: noon to 4.