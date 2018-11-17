Northern State Finishes Off Mines For Perfect Week At Pentagon

Wolves Go 2-0 In East-West Challenge With 75-67 Win

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The Northern State University men’s basketball team completed the weekend sweep on Saturday afternoon, defeating South Dakota Mines 75-67 from the East-West Challenge. The Wolves improve to 3-1 on the year heading into their final non-conference weekend of the season.

Northern led for a majority of the contest, with just one lead change early in the first half. The Wolves shot a game high 51.9 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from the 3-point line. They sunk ten from beyond the arc, and out-rebounded the Hardrockers 30-27. NSU combined for 17 assists, seven blocks, and two steals in the win.

The Wolves tallied 30 points in the paint, 25 points off the bench, 12 points off turnovers, ten second chance points, and two fast break scores. They played excellent 3-point defense, holding Mines to just 3-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Gabe King led the team with a season high 17 points, knocking down 6-of-9 from the field, 3-of-6 from the 3-point line, and 2-of-2 from the foul line. The junior also added two rebounds, one assist, and one block. Ian Smith followed with ten points of his own, while leading the team for the third straight game with eight assists.

Parker Fox also tallied ten points, and led the team off the bench. The redshirt freshman notched a game best three blocks, and went 5-of-9 from the floor with four rebounds. Bo Fries and Andrew Kallman each tallied eight points in the win, as Fries led the team at the rim with eight rebounds.

Justin Decker rounded out the NSU starting five with seven points and a team second best six rebounds. He was followed by Jordan Belka and Roko Dominovic with six and four points respectively. Mason Stark and Cole Dahl combined for the final five team points for the Wolves.

The Northern State Wolves return to action next Friday and Saturday as they host the inaugural Dacotah Bank Thanksgiving Classic. The Wolves will face off against Truman State at 7 p.m. on Friday and Chadron State at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Sioux Falls will face Truman and Chadron, prior to the Northern games each day at 5 and 4 p.m. from Wachs Arena. Click HERE for full classic information

-Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics