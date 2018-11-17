Oklahoma State Overwhelms SDSU Wrestlers

Jackrabbits Fall 45-6
Zach Borg,
BROOKINGS, S.D.  —  Fourth-ranked Oklahoma State recorded four pins and won two more matches by technical fall to post a 45-6 victory over an undermanned South Dakota State squad in a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual Saturday night at Frost Arena.

The Cowboys were wrestling their first dual of the season, while the 22nd-ranked Jackrabbits fell to 0-2.

OSU, which features a ranked wrestler throughout its 10-man lineup, got of the gates quickly with back-to-back technical falls by Nick Piccininni and Daton Fix. Piccininni, ranked fourth at 125 pounds, scored a 16-1, first-period technical fall over the Jackrabbits’ Gregory Coapstick.

At 133 pounds, defending national champion and top-ranked Seth Gross of SDSU was held out of the lineup due to injury, shelving a highly anticipated matchup against Fix, who is ranked No. 10. Fix instead wrestled Spencer Huber and gave the Cowboys a 10-0 lead with a 19-1 second-period technical fall.

Henry Pohlmeyer, ranked 17th at 149 pounds, earned the only points for the Jackrabbits by winning due to injury default over fifth-ranked Boo Lewallen. Pohlmeyer was the aggressor early, scoring on a takedown and two-point near-fall before Lewallen suffered a match-ending injury late in the first period.

Oklahoma State countered with three consecutive pins as Andrew Shomers, Chandler Rogers and Jacobe Smith all won by fall. Andrew Marsden added a pin at 197 pounds.

At 184 pounds, the Jackrabbits’ Zach Carlson battled to the end in his match against Dakota Geer, but suffered his first loss of the season by a 12-9 decision.

UP NEXT
The Jackrabbits resume dual action Nov. 25 at Minnesota.

#4 OKLAHOMA STATE 45, #22 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 6
125: #4 Nick Pinccininni (OSU) tech. fall Gregory Coapstick (SDSU), 16-1 [2:14]
133: #10 Daton Fix (OSU) tech. fall Spencer Huber (SDSU), 19-1 [4:43]
141: #4 Kaid Brock (OSU) major dec. Rylee Molitor (SDSU), 17-4
149: #17 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) def. #5 Boo Lewallen (OSU), by injury default [2:41]
157: #20 Andrew Shomers (OSU) pinned Colten Carlson (SDSU), 3:52
165: Chandler Rogers (OSU) pinned Logan Peterson (SDSU), 5:36
174: Jacobe Smith (OSU) pinned Brett Bye (SDSU), 4:19
184: Dakota Geer (OSU) dec. Zach Carlson (SDSU), 12-9
197: Andrew Marsden (OSU) pinned Samuel Grove (SDSU), 1:36
285: #3 Derek White (OSU) major dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU), 14-5

NOTES

  • Rankings by FloWrestling.org
  • Rogers ranked eighth at 174 pounds; Smith ranked 10th at 184 pounds for OSU
  • Oklahoma State leads the all-time series, 4-0
  • SDSU had won 12 duals in a row against Big 12 opponents since a 31-9 loss at Oklahoma State on Jan. 22, 2017
  • Attendance was 1,822

