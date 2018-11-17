Rapid City Stevens Avenges Lone Loss To Washington & Wins AA State Volleyball Title

Raiders Sweep Warriors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The only blemish on Rapid City Stevens’ volleyball resume was a three set loss to Washington back on September 15th.

The Raiders made sure to beat the Warriors when it mattered most though.

Behind 11 kills from Phebie Rossi, Rapid City Stevens swept Washington in the State AA Volleyball Championship on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Washington’s Lily Bartling tallied a match-high 12 kills in the loss.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!