Sioux Falls Christian Charges Past Miller To Claim Second Straight State A Volleyball Title

Chargers Sweep & Win 8th Title In 12 Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Miller Rustlers entered the State A Volleyball Tournament with the top seed.

The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers entered with a championship pedigree that would ultimately help them win the weekend.

The Chargers won their second consecutive State A crown on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center by sweeping Miller. Kylee Van Egdom led SFC with ten kills while Kadye Fernholz had a match-high 13 kills for the Rustlers in defeat.

