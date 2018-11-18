Coyotes Crush NAIA College Of Saint Mary

USD Women Win 112-52

VERMILLION, S.D.—Six Coyotes reached double figures in South Dakota’s 112-52 rout of College Saint Mary on Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

“It was good to see us get off to a good start today on both ends of the court,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “It was really good to see us both share and take care of the basketball at a high level and you could see that with the 31 assists on 43 made field goals.

“Next up, we play a really good Wichita State team that is off to one of their best starts ever. We will need Coyote nation to pack the Sanford Pentagon on Wednesday night!”

South Dakota started the game off with 13 unanswered points and jumped out to a 31-4 lead in the first quarter. The Coyotes scored at a 57.3 percent (43-of-75) clip for the game and made 15 3-pointers while shooting 51.7 percent from downtown. The Coyotes finished three points shy of the school record of 115 points in a game.

Junior guard Ciara Duffy led the way with 15 points in 14 minutes of the first half. She was 6-of-9 from the floor and tallied four steals with a pair of rebounds.

Redshirt-sophomore center Hannah Sjerven also scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Sjerven added six rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks to her stat line. Junior forward Taylor Frederick added 12 points and four rebounds in 10 minutes of action.

Sophomore guard Claudia Kunzer handled the point for much of the game, scoring 13 points, dishing out six assists and tallying three steals. Also reaching double figures off the bench was sophomore guard Monica Arens with 11 points. She went 5-for-5 from the floor with three assists and a pair of steals.

Playing in her first collegiate game, freshman forward Regan Sankey scored 12 points with a trio of made 3-pointers.

South Dakota put six players in double figures for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Perhaps the most impressive statistic of the afternoon was the turnover battle. The Coyotes went 19 minutes without committing a single turnover. Meanwhile, USD forced 30 turnovers by the Flames and capitalized with 45 points off turnovers.

In addition to the points per game, South Dakota came close to other school records as well. The Coyotes’ 15 made 3-pointers was two shy of the school record of 17. USD’s 25 steals in the game were four shy of the school record (29) that has stood since 1995. In addition, the Coyotes’ 31 assists were four away of the school record (35) from 2000.

College of Saint Mary guard junior Lynsey Curran scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Flames. She drained four 3-pointers. Junior guard Trista Merrival added 10 points and five assists.

South Dakota plays host to Wichita State at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The game is a part of the USD season ticket holder package. Single game tickets can be purchased at TicketMaster.com or the Pentagon Box Office with general admission tickets starting at $12.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics