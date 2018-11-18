For Second Straight Year Jackrabbits Draw Fifth Seed In FCS Playoffs

SDSU To Host Duquesne/Towson Winner On December 1st

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State University football team is seeded fifth in the Football Championship Subdivision playoff field and will host a second-round game Dec. 1 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The Jackrabbits, 8-2 overall, will face the winner of Saturday’s Duquesne-Towson first-round matchup. SDSU will be making its seventh consecutive appearance in the 24-team FCS playoffs and is a top-eight seed for the third year in a row.

Game time for the Dec. 1 game is tentatively set for 2 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at noon Sunday and online at JackrabbitTickets.com, with the Jackrabbit Ticket Office open from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and again from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Please note the Jackrabbit Ticket Office will be closed Nov. 22-25 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal business hours resume resume Nov. 26.

Season-ticket holders will have until 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25 to claim their same seats.

Tickets begin at $27, depending on section (see map below). Groups of 15 or more can purchase tickets for $15 each. Free student tickets will be distributed at the Jackrabbit Ticket Office beginning Monday morning by presenting a valid student ID.

A variety of premium seating options also will be available.

-Release Courtesy SDSU Athletics