Monarchs Reign Over Northwestern To Claim State B Volleyball Glory

Warner Defeats Northwestern 3-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Though Warner and Northwestern have combined to win 12 of the last 15 State B Volleyball championships, last year marked the first time the two had ever played each other for the state championship thanks to a new seeding format that didn’t force one team out in regional play. The Wildcats won that match 3-1.

As has been the case for most of the last two decades, Warner evened the score this time around.

After dropping the first set the Monarchs roared back to take the next three and claim the State B title 3-1 over Northwestern on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Laurie Rogers and Ashley Fischbach each had a match-high 17 kills to lead the Monarchs while Caitlyn Fischbach and Riley Grandpre each tallied 11 for the Wildcats.

