Sioux Falls Church Helps Feed 200 Families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Thanksgiving can be a stressful time. Not everyone can afford a Thanksgiving meal. So one Sioux Falls church is giving back to those less fortunate this holiday season. Two hundred families will now have a Thanksgiving meal thanks to First Christian Reformed Church. This is the fourteenth year that the church held their CAP or “Caring for

People” meal delivery.

“I actually had seen a newscast that had talked about the poverty in Sioux Falls and the number of kids that are on free and reduced meals and so I came to the church office and so we brainstormed and came up with this idea,” sais Organizer Holly Burns.

The past few week church goers have went shopping for food and put meals together. Then they handed out the meals to families throughout Sioux Falls.

“The church is very responsive and everyone feels blessed by it I think,” said Burns.

This was Stan and Dorothy Terhorst’s first time volunteering for CAP. However, the two are no strangers to helping their community. Stan volunteered for many years at the Furniture Mission dropping off furniture to those in need. Now that they’re retired they want to spend more time volunteering.

“Well there’s so many people that need help and if we can show the love of Jesus to them, that’s, that’s a big deal and hopefully they were blessed by it and it helped them, said Dorothy.

They helped feed six families this weekend.

“I loved the excitement of the people when we brought it to them and they were all very thankful for what we had done,” said Stan.

The church has served over 1,000 people and hope to continue feeding more people for years to come.