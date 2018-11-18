The 1st Annual “Give N’ Get” Cat Adoption at Sioux Falls Area Humane Society

SIOUX FALLS, SD- As the winter months are approaching, more animals are looking for homes. For the first time, the Sioux Falls area Humane Society is giving you one for free.

The first annual “Give N’ Get” is a cat adoption is for sprayed, neutered, and in-home cats. “Give what you can and get endless love” is the theme for the adoption, meaning you give a small monetary donation and get a furball of love.

Organizers of the humane society says this is the perfect way of giving back to the community and giving someone a new home while making space at the shelter.

“We have a lot of cats right now. It’s getting colder, so it’s nearing the end of kitten season. But we are seeing some fluctuating numbers, and we just decided to before the holidays to try to get as many cats as we can homes,” says Special Events Coordinator Allison Wyant.

The adoption event is until November 21st.