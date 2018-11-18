Woman Killed, Four Teenagers Injured in Rollover Crash Near Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – One person died and four others were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning near Humboldt.

Names of the five people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

A 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling across a bridge where the pavement was ice covered. The vehicle ran off the roadway, collided with the guardrail and rolled several times.

Four of the five occupants were thrown from the vehicle. A 15-year-old female passenger was the only one not ejected. None of the five occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The 38-year-old female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old male passenger sustained life-threatening injuries. The three other three passengers suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. All were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.