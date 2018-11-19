Community Members Simulate Grocery Shopping While Living in Poverty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some community members got a taste of what its like for a struggling family to provide nutritious meals on an extremely tight budget.

As a part of Sioux Falls Hunger and Homeless Awareness Month, three shoppers were tasked with buying a single day’s meal for a low-income Sioux Falls family.

Those who took part in the challenge found it was more challenging than they imagined.

“So today we got to shop with a young mother with a son, she also has two teenage boys at home and we had a total of $16 and change to spend,” said Minnehaha County Commissioner Dean Karsky.

The shoppers could only spend the amount of money each family actually receives through supplemental assistance programs like SNAP and WIC. That amount ranges from $16 a day to $7.50 a day, depending on the family.

“My family, I kind of asked them what they liked to eat, we kind of looked to see what was on sale, and made sure to hit all three meals. Tried to hit the food groups and do all that and it’s not an easy task to do,” said Cynthia Mickelson of the Sioux Falls School Board.

The challenge was put on by the Sioux Empire Homeless Coalition and the Sioux Falls Food Council. It was meant to shed light on the struggles some people in our community face putting food on the table.