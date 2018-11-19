Hazing is Key to Deter Coyote Targeting Northwestern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —Two pets were attacked by a coyote this weekend, and that’s putting a Sioux Falls neighborhood on high alert.

One dog was taken by the animal, but the other was saved by its owner. These attacks could happen anywhere, and animal control has an urgent message.

Two coyote attacks this weekend had different endings for a pair of dogs.

“It ran off with the little dog and it has not been found,” says Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong.

DeJong says the first attack happened early Saturday morning, and the dog is still missing. It also wasn’t on a leash.

The second attack was Sunday morning but the owner was able to pull the dog away on a leash.

“Just be very vigilant and cautious with your pets. Anywhere where you might be more on the edge of the city,” says DeJong.

The coyote is targeting a neighborhood near West Benson and Marion Rd.

The neighborhood is also near a drainage ditch which can attract wild animals.

“They are getting to lose their fear of humans, and we call that habituation, so they’re becoming habituated to humans,” says DeJong.

Animal control officers say pets should be kept on a leash, but there’s also something neighbors can do.

“People really in these neighborhoods, if they see coyotes, they need to be hazing them, making loud noises, spraying them with the hose, pepper spray, that sort of thing. Whatever they can do to make it an unfriendly neighborhood for coyotes,” says DeJong.

Coyotes are typically out at dusk, dawn and night-time.

DeJong says they’re timid by nature, and should run away after being scared off.

If it’s spotted, hazing is urgent since this animal is more aggressive than other coyotes.

“That’s why we don’t have more problems with the rest of the coyotes that run through the city is that this one is one that has a bad tendency about it, and it will need to be removed. It can’t be retrained at this point,” says DeJong.

This tendency is causing chaos for furry friends and their owners.

A couple other safety notes; animal control wants people to make sure that all pet food is kept inside the house and keep grills clean of fat. Otherwise, the smell can attract a wild animal.

A note specifically for residents in the one affected neighborhood so far, don’t let pets roam freely in grassy areas because animal control is trying to trap the coyote.