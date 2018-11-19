Huron Turkeys Named Peas and Carrots Await Presidential Pardon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota’s famous Thanksgiving turkeys are gearing up for Thanksgiving in the nation’s capitol.

The two turkey’s from Huron strutted their stuff at a press conference today. We also learned their names today, Peas and Carrots.

The birds are expected to receive a presidential pardon this week in Washington D.C. This is the first time in the 71-year history of the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation that South Dakota has sent birds to the White House.

The turkey’s were raised by Ruben Waldner of Huron.