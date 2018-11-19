Kate Wynja Honored with Musial Sportsmanship Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls native shared the stage this weekend with some notable sports celebrities.

Northwestern freshman and former Sioux Falls Christian golfer Kate Wynja was honored with a Musial Award in St. Louis. The award recognizes sportsmanship, class and character.

Wynja self-reported an error in her scorecard, which disqualified her from the meet last spring. The decision gained national attention and even caught the eye of the legendary Jack Nicklaus. Wynja says the experience has been surreal.

“I was completely blown away because like I said, that’s what I know to do, to tell the truth. As soon as it started blowing up, I was just overwhelmed, especially by Jack Nicklaus,” said Wynja.

Baseball Hall of Famers Jim Thome and Ozzie Smith also received awards. As did NCAA Tournament darling Sister Jean of Loyola-Chicago.