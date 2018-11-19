Macy Miller Just Keeps Getting Better!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-For the first time this season and 10th time in her career, South Dakota State’s Macy Miller was named The Summit League Player of the Week Monday.

The guard averaged a team-leading 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 58.0 percent from the field and was a perfect eight for eight from the free-throw line in two games.

In the Jackrabbits’ win at Central Michigan Nov. 12, Miller tallied 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals. She shot 56.3 percent from the floor and was four for four from the foul line.

The Mitchell native logged her sixth career double-double with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Creighton Nov. 15. Miller also had two assists, a block and three steals while shooting 60.0 percent from the field and was four for four from the free-throw line.

For the season, Miller leads The Summit League and the Jackrabbits in scoring, averaging 19.5 points per game. She is also averaging a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game and 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Miller is shooting 53.6 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3-point range and 93.3 percent from the foul line. She has scored 20-or-more points in three of her four games this season.

Miller is now 10th in career scoring in The Summit League with 1,795 career points. She is also now 56 points shy of moving into second in career scoring at SDSU, 205 points short of 2,000 career points and needs 482 points to finish her career as The Summit League’s all-time scoring leader, passing Oral Roberts’ Kevi Luper (2009-12; 2,277 points).