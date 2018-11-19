Mayor TenHaken Proclaims This Saturday as “Small Business Saturday”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s official. Once again, Sioux Falls tops Forbes list of great places for small businesses. Forbes says the city’s GDP is $18-billion; not bad for a relatively small population. Now, Mayor Paul TenHaken has made a proclamation to keep those dollars circulating in the community.

Del’Inkka Beaudion brought a piece of Louisiana with her when she moved to her new home, South Dakota. Her family food truck grew to a full-on restaurant. Now, Swamp Daddy’s is a community favorite for Cajun comfort food.

“I really enjoy the fact of just being in the kitchen and cooking and what it brings – how it brings people together, because you can’t help but have a good time over a good meal,” said Beaudion. 10 seconds

For Beaudion, it’s a dream come true. Now, she wants to support neighboring small businesses getting on their feet. That’s why she’s participating in “Small Business Saturday.”

“These are your friends, these are your neighbors,” said John Brown, the District Director of the U. S. Small Business Administration’s South Dakota District Office. “This is your family. This is our opportunity to stress us giving back to them.”

“TenHaken officially proclaimed this Saturday as “Small Business Saturday.” It’s a push for shoppers to hop on the trolley and holiday shop at local businesses rather than name-brand corporations.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our community and when you spend dollars in your community, it turns over two three four times and so supporting a small business is supporting those ballet lessons,” said TenHaken.

“It generates more tax revenue for the city,” said Joe Batcheller, the president of Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. “It means that we get to have nice things.”

Many businesses will also offer deals this Saturday. It’s their way of competing with Black Friday.