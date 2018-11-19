Noem Invites Applications to Serve in Her Administration

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov.-elect Kristi Noem is inviting the “best and brightest” to seek a job in her incoming administration.

Noem’s transition website launched Monday. Noem and Lt. Gov.-elect Larry Rhoden will be sworn into office in January.

Noem says the state needs good people in government who understand the role will be about producing “real results” for South Dakota residents.

Noem, a Republican, beat Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton in the general election. She will succeed Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who couldn’t run again due to term limits.