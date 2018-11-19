Out and About with Kali: Week of November 19

Carleen Wild,
There are a lot of reasons to celebrate this week – the weather, the shortened school and work week, time with family and friends over what we hope will be a hearty Thanksgiving meal. Kali Trautman with The Event Company offers up some fun ways to make the most of this kickoff to the holiday season. Check out some of this week’s events in both the interview and links below.

Monday, November 19 – Writer’s Happy HourSioux Falls, SD

Friday, November 23 – Fernson’s Black Friday NightSioux Falls, SD

Friday, November 23 – 27th Annual Parade of LightsSioux Falls, SD

Friday, November 23 – Holiday Lighted ParadeWatertown, SD

Saturday, November 24 – Jingle Bell RunSioux Falls, SD

