Sideras Pleads Guilty to One Count of Child Pornography

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Former SFFR Chief Jim Sideras has pled guilty to one count of possessing child pornography.

States Attorney says other charges dropped in exchange for plea.

Sideras is facing 0 to 10 years in prison. Sentencing is at least a month out.

This is a developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. 11/13/18 – Former Sioux Falls Fire Chief Jim Sideras is scheduled to stand trial this month for ten counts of child pornography.

Sideras was in court earlier this month for a motions hearing. Pat Warran, a former co-worker, plead guilty in 2014 to hacking Sideras’ work email.

The state filed a motion to keep the evidence out of the trial. However, Sideras’ defense says the evidence provides a “plausible explanation” for illegal material found on Sideras’ computer.

The judge has not yet ruled on that motion.

Due to the high-profile nature of the case, potential jurors will fill out questionnaires beforehand.

This helps the defense and prosecution handpick a fair jury for his November 26th trial.