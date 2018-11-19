Slykhuis Makes the Most of Chance to Play for Tea

TEA, SD…Though Carter Slykhuis has shown that he can use his arm effectively….

“Yeah I used to be a quarterback back in middle school. So it’s fun to throw the ball every now and then!” Tea Senior RB/DB Carter Slykhuis says.

….Its his legs that make the Tea running back a threat to score.

“I like to be the best on the field every time I step on it.” Carter says.

Making it shocking to realize just how close Slykhuis came to losing one of them after freak injury last June during Augustana’s summer team camp.

“I was hit in the leg with a helmet and that pressure started building up throughout the day. Started losing feeling in my foot later that night and then went to the hospital and found out it was compartment syndrome.” Slykhuis says.

A condition more commonly seen in car crash victims, blood clots formed after Slykhuis first surgery to relieve the pressure, mandating an additional surgery which could have required the amputation of Carter’s leg.

“He (the doctor) said the best case scenario coming out of this is probably a permanent foot drop and even that scared me. It couldn’t have gone better and I give all that credit to Dr. Potter, he did an amazing job.” Carter says.

And the injury didn’t scare Slykhuis away from football.

“Even when he came back and he couldn’t do anything, he was at every open field, every practice we had with the kids, lifting. I mean, he was at everything. He was our leader.” Tea Head Football Coach Craig Clayberg Says.

Turning Carter’s nightmare of a summer into a terror for teams he faced.

Slykhuis ran for more than 1100 yards and had nearly 500 yards receiving, all the while rushing, catching and throwing touchdowns while playing cornerback on defense.

It ended with the Titans winning their first state football championship behind an MVP performance from Slykhuis…..

“It feels amazing. I mean, you can’t really put it into words how it feels, it feels great. I soaked everything in, every last minute.” Slykhuis says.

….who savors the chance to run in college, and beyond.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.