Thomas Rhett Coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Country Music Star Thomas Rhett is coming to Sioux Falls.

Rhett comes to The Denny Sanford Premier Center Thursday, September 5th. Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, and Rhett Atkins are special guest performers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 30th at 10:00 a.m.