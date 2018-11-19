USD Announces Big Changes at Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Big changes are coming to the University of South Dakota. Just 5 months of being in office, President Sheila Gestring is seeing results and adjusting to her new role. Traveling alone shows her how strong coyote nation is.

“There are leaders at The Met Museum in New York City. There are leaders at Carnegie Hall in New York City,” says U.S.D President Sheila Gestring.

Gestring told members of the Rotary Club in Sioux Falls about the highest enrollment for incoming freshmen. Over 14-hundred of those freshmen come from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. She says attracting so many out of state students shows that hard work and dedication pays off.

Gestring says, “All of the effort we have done with enrollment strategies, offering the resident rate Iowa and Nebraska students, creating the Coyote Legacy Scholarship through the vision of our Alumni Association. All of these enrollment strategies are working.”

Gestring believes public, private, and technical institutes need to work together to fit the needs for students. The timing for U.S.D is now.

“The timing is perfect to really recognize how well we’ve done and where we are today is a very good place. But we also now get to sit down and define where it is we want to go from here,” explains Gestring.

One of those ways is through “Dakota’s Promise,” which is a state based need financial aid. With this scholarship, it could help 6-thousand students in South Dakota.

“It’s a priority of all 6 general university presidents in South Dakota. It’s a priority of 49 other states in our country. South Dakota is the only one without a state need based financial aid opportunity for students,” says Gestring.

U.S.D’s Discovery District will break ground on Tuesday. The 314-million dollar project is the school’s next step when it comes to research and entrepreneurs.