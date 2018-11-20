$260 Million Water Reclamation Expansion Passes 1st Round of Voting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Water bills could be going up in Sioux Falls.

The city council passed a $260 million waste water treatment facility expansion in a first round of voting Tuesday night. Officials say this upgrade is the largest expenditure in city history.

It’s scheduled to be paid back with an increase in water and sewer bills. The city has factored in the growing population into the increase.

If this proposal is passed, the typical monthly sewer bill will go up by $1.89 starting in 2020.

There are mixed feelings about charging residents more money.

“My concern is that if we don’t grow, and we have this debt it’s going to have to be paid back, and I don’t want to cause a financial hardship on the backs of the average hard working citizen especially those on fixed income,” says SF Councilor Theresa Stehly.

“I looked at it, and I discussed it with people who are more knowledgeable than me, and I can’t find any holes in it, so I would certainly hope that we could get unanimous consent from the council to go ahead with this first reading,” says SF Councilor Curt Soehl.

The expansion passed a first round of voting 6-1 Stehly was the only no vote. A final vote is expected December 4th.