Attorney General Marty Jackley to Return to Private Practice

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Attorney General Marty Jackley plans to return to private practice after finishing his term as the state’s chief lawyer and law enforcement officer.

The Republican attorney general will rejoin Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson and Ashmore, LLP, as a partner in January. He previously worked at the firm before being nominated in 2006 as U.S. attorney for South Dakota.

Jackley has served as state attorney general since 2009. David Lust, a partner at the law firm, says Jackley has distinguished himself in public service.

Jackley says returning to the firm will give him the chance to continue what he has enjoyed in private practice and public office: serving South Dakota residents. The Rapid City-based firm is establishing a new Pierre location.

Jackley unsuccessfully ran for governor this year, losing the Republican primary to Gov.-elect Kristi Noem.