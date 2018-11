Authorities ID Redig Man Killed in Harding County Rollover

BUFFALO, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Redig man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Harding County.

The Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Rhett Fox was driving a pickup truck that rolled in the ditch off U.S. Highway 85 the night of Nov. 14.

The crash happened about 8 miles south of Buffalo. Fox was alone in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at a Spearfish hospital.