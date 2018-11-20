Banquet Volunteers Plentiful on Thanksgiving Day, Help Needed After the Holiday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Many people choose spend to their Thanksgiving holiday volunteering, and area organizations are feeling the impacts of people’s generosity.

“We have had such awesome response this year, our phones started ringing off the hook the beginning of November. We have plenty of volunteers for Thanksgiving day,” said Tamera Jerke-Liesinger, Executive Director of The Banquet in Sioux Falls.

The Banquet plans to serve upwards of 375 meals on Thursday, and they’re completely booked on volunteers. But the season of giving extends beyond this one day.

“Where we do have a need through, is for some servers the day after Thanksgiving. So when you’re done and tired of turkey leftovers, we would love to have people come down and help us serve dinner on Friday the 23rd,” said Jerke-Liesinger.

More information on how to volunteer can be found here: https://thebanquetsf.org/volunteer