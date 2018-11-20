Coyotes Are Pumped to Make First-Ever NCAA Volleyball Appearance

VERMILLION, SD… The USD volleyball will have a nice break over the Thanksgiving holiday and will be glued to the TV Sunday for the NCAA Selection Show when they find out who they will be playing in the first round of the big dance. The Coyotes made a great comeback after being down 2-1 at Denver to the Pioneers Sunday in the Summit League championship match. Led by Taylor Wilson (24 kills) and Hayley Dotseth (17 kills) they rallied to pull out the 4th set and then dominated in the tie-breaker 15-6. It was very gratifying for the players and coaches to come out on top in the biggest match of the year!