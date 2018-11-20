Daum Breaks Scoring Record, Jacks Beat UTSA as Flatten Shines

ESTERO, Fla. -South Dakota State snapped a two-game skid Tuesday in dominating fashion, rolling to a 99-79 victory over UTSA on day two of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The story of the game, however, was Mike Daum becoming South Dakota State’s all-time leading scorer behind a 41-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Approaching the four-minute mark of the first half, Owen King found Daum near the paint and let the big man go to work, draining a fadeaway jumper to move past Nate Wolters and into history as the No. 1 scorer in the Jackrabbit record books.

Daum, who needed only 110 games to break the record, also moved into the top 100 on the NCAA’s scoring chart and has the third-highest point tally in The Summit League’s history.

“We’re really happy for Mike,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “Especially with him being a fifth-year senior and taking a great amount of pride in being a Jackrabbit. He’s got a lot of respect for (Nate) Wolters, a guy he looks up to. This (record) says a lot about Mike with his accomplishments, but really you can’t say enough positive things about who he is and the type of character he has.”

Not to be overlooked, Skyler Flatten annihilated his previous career-high in a record-setting performance of his own, becoming the first player in SDSU’s Division I history to go 6-for-6 from beyond the arc on his way to 29 points. Flatten was 10-for-11 from the field overall and added four rebounds.

“What a tremendous game for Skyler,” Otzelberger said. “His stroke looked great, his confidence was great. I was hoping he’d keep getting more shots because you felt like he was going to make everything he took.”

David Jenkins was in double figures as well with 10 points, while Tevin King scored eight and pulled down six boards.

South Dakota State hit 13 triples as a team and was 36-of-60 from the field (60 percent). The Jackrabbits were plus-15 in rebounds and held the Roadrunners to a 36.8 percent effort from the field.

“I think defensively we really locked in,” Otzelberger said. “Early on they were the more aggressive team when we didn’t have the urgency we needed, but once our defense settled down things worked out for us.”

South Dakota State withstood an early UTSA run that put the Jackrabbits in an eight-point (20-12) hole at the under-12 media break before roaring back with a 17-5 run to take a 27-25 lead at 8:05 of the first.

Though UTSA stopped the run briefly, the Jacks outscored the Roadrunners by 19 in the final 11 minutes of the opening frame to carry a 51-43 advantage into the locker room.

UTSA stayed within striking distance until the 14:37 mark of the second period, when a Daum jumper sparked the Jacks on burst of 12 unanswered that included a pair of Flatten 3s, a Tevin King block and an Owen King-to-Mike Daum connection for a two-handed dunk as SDSU went ahead 20 (73-53) at 12:14.

Play evened the rest of the way, but the Roadrunners would come no closer than within 18 as the Jackrabbits’ double-digit lead held firm.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 1-0 all-time against UT San Antonio.

The Jackrabbits shot 60 percent from the field a team for the first time since Dec. 30, 2017.

Mike Daum entered today’s game 115th on the NCAA’s all-time scoring chart. He moved up to 98th and now has 2,388 career points, passing (among others) C.J. McCollum (Lehigh), Nate Wolters, Ron Harper (Miami [Ohio]) and Dell Curry (Virginia Tech).

Skyler Flatten set a new career-high with 29 points and became the first-ever Jackrabbit at the Division I level to finish a perfect 6-for-6 at the 3-point line.

Mike Daum’s 41 points tied a Gulf Coast Showcase record for the most points in a game.

Daum is third in Summit League scoring history behind Michael Watson (2,488; Kansas City) and Caleb Green (2,504; Oral Roberts).

Up Next

South Dakota State wraps up its stay at the 2018 Gulf Coast Showcase Wednesday in the fifth-place game against the winner of Colorado State / Toledo. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. CT.