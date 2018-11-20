Dordt Sweeps Dakota State in College Basketball Doubleheader

Women’s Recap

MADISON, S.D. – Dordt (Iowa) outrebounded Dakota State (S.D.) 61-37 Tuesday evening at DSU Fieldhouse, rolling to an 89-62 non-conference women’s basketball victory. The Defenders never trailed in the game.

The Lady T’s dropped their overall record to 1-6. DC raised their overall record to 7-2.

The Defenders scored the first four points of the game and never looked back. Kelley Criddle ended DSU’s scoring drought with a field goal with less than eight minutes on the clock in the first period (Lady T’s trailed 4-2).

Dordt only missed six shots in the first ten minutes of the game, converting 10-of-16 field goals to grab a 25-12 lead. Dakota State was held to 5-of-15 field goal shooting in the first quarter (33.3 percent).

After a 3-pointer by Jessi Giles to kick off the second quarter (DC led 25-15), the Defenders stretched its lead to 36-18 with less than six minutes to go. DC outscored DSU 21-14 in the second quarter to earn a 20-point halftime lead at 46-26.

Dordt shot 18-of-38 from the field in the first half (47.4 percent) compared to Dakota State 10-of-30 field goals (33.3 percent).

The Defenders kicked off the third quarter with a basket by Erika Feenstra to extend their lead to 48-26. The Lady T’s would answer back by making three straight field goals, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Giles and Cassie Hand to trim DC’s lead to 48-34 with 8:01 on the clock in the third.

Trailing 51-34, Dakota State used a 7-0 scoring run to cut their deficit down to ten points at 51-41 after a 3-pointer by McKenzie Hermanson with 4:50 left in the third quarter.

Dordt closed the third quarter with a 17-7 run to regain their 20-point lead at 68-48. Both teams scored 22 points in the first ten minutes of the second-half.

DC outscored DSU 21-14 in the final quarter to secure the victory. Both teams struggled from the field, with DSU shooting 38.2 percent (13-of-34) compared to DC 36.6 percent (15-of-41).

Giles paced the Lady T’s with 15 points on her 6-of-12 field goal shooting (3-of-7 from the 3-point arc). Hermanson scored 11 points off the bench. Alexis Evans added 10 points and registered a game-high five blocked shots. Ashlyn Macdonald tallied nine points.

Cheylee Nagel had eight points and eight rebounds for DSU. Giles added six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Criddle, Macdonald and Madison Norris each dished out two assists. Giles and Hand each stole the ball twice. Raven Patton had two blocks.

Feenstra posted game-highs (double-double) of 32 points and collected 13 rebounds (8 offensive) for the Defenders. She was 13-of-20 from the field, 3-of-5 from the 3-point line and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Annie Rhinesmith added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists for DC. Payton Harmsen had six points and seven assists. Feenstra and Jordyn VanMaanen each recorded two steals. Rachel Evavold had four blocks.

Dordt shot 41.8 percent overall from the field (33-of-79), including 11-of-31 from the 3-point line. Dakota State was 35.9 percent from the field (23-of-64) and 9-of-27 from the 3-point arc.

The Defenders made 12-of-19 free-throws (63.2 percent). The Lady T’s struggled at the free-throw line, converting 7-of-16 free-throws (43.8 percent).

DC outscored DSU 25-12 in points off turnovers and 42-26 inside the paint. The Lady T’s bench scored 31 points, while the Defenders’ bench had 30 points.

Men’s Recap

MADISON, S.D. – Dordt (Iowa) erased Dakota State’s (S.D.) biggest lead and rallied back for an 89-83 non-conference men’s basketball contest at DSU Fieldhouse Tuesday evening. The Defenders outrebounded the Trojans 38-29 and took advantage of making 25 free-throws compared to DSU’s nine free-throws in the game.

Dakota State’s two-game winning streak came to an end, falling to 2-5 overall record. Dordt lifted their overall record to 6-2.

Both teams went through two ties and two lead changes in the early going of the game. Knotted at 10-10, the Trojans used an 11-0 offensive outburst – including nine consecutive points from Josh McGreal and a basket by Brady Van Holland – to open up a 21-10 lead with twelve minutes and thirteen seconds on the clock.

Dakota State went 12-of-19 from the field (63.2 percent) including 5-of-7 from the 3-point line, stretching their lead to 29-15 at the first-half media timeout. Dordt was held to 5-of-14 field goal shooting (35.7 percent) and 3-of-5 from the 3-point arc.

A 3-pointer by Carson Rentz gave the Trojans its biggest lead of the game at 39-22 with 6:45 left in the first-half.

With DSU leading 45-35, DC used a 7-2 run in the final 1:04 of the first-half to trim Trojans’ lead 47-42 by halftime. Cooper Ross hit a 3-pointer as halftime buzzer sound for the Defenders.

Dakota State shot a blazing 54.8 percent from the field (17-of-31) and 8-of-13 from the 3-point line (61.5 percent) in the first-half. Dordt was 14-of-29 from the field (48.3 percent) and 5-of-12 from the 3-point arc (41.7 percent).

DC continued its scoring run as Josh VanLingen hit a basket to start the second-half, reducing DSU’s lead to 47-44. The Trojans answered back with five straight points to extend their lead to 52-44 with 19:02 left on the clock.

After a basket by Justin Folkers to put DSU up 69-61, the Defenders used a 13-0 scoring surge to earn a 74-69 lead with 7:38 left.

Dakota State answered back with a 7-1 run to regain a 76-75 lead after a pair of free-throws by Rentz with 6:01 remaining.

Coming off the timeout, the Defenders went on an 8-0 surge to earn an 85-78 lead with 1:47 left. The Trojans could get no closer than four points at 85-81 with less than 45 seconds remaining, securing the victory for DC.

Dordt outscored Dakota State 47-36 in the final twenty minutes of the game. The Defenders were 13-of-38 from the field (46.4 percent) and 5-of-9 from the 3-point arc in the second-half. The Trojans were 15-of-33 from the field (45.5 percent) and 2-of-9 from the 3-point line. DC converted 16-of-20 free-throws while DSU was 4-of-6 free-throws in the second-half.

McGreal poured in a game-high 24 points from Dakota State. He was 10-of-17 from the field. Folkers added 20 points on his 8-of-12 field goals. Brady Elder tallied 13 points. Van Holland had 12 points. Rentz scored eight points off the bench.

Van Holland and Cody Muilenburg each dished out five assists and grabbed eight rebounds for DSU. McGreal had five rebounds and two assists. Folkers stole the ball twice and registered a block. Elder and Muilenburg each had a blocked shot.

Garrett Franken led the Defenders with a double-double of 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. VanLingen added 17 points. Jesse Jansma had 16 points. Alec Henrickson had 11 points off the bench. Zach Bussard had 10 points.

Chad Barkema scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds for Dordt. He had five assists. Jansma added four assists and two steals. Franken and VanLingen each had a block.

DSU shot 50 percent overall from the field, making 32 baskets in 64 attempts. DC was 27-of-57 from the field (47.4 percent). Both teams made 10 3-pointers in the game.

Dordt went to the free-throw line 30 times, making 25 free-throws (83.3 percent). Dakota State was 9-of-15 free-throws (60 percent).

Dakota State looks to bounce back in the winning column this weekend with a pair of games. The Trojans play in the two-day Draemel Classic at Events Center, hosted by Midland (Neb.) in Fremont. DSU play Midland (Neb.) on Saturday at 4 p.m