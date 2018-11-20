Jackrabbits Excited For Break, and Post Season Football

Mark Ovenden,
BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU football got the news Sunday regarding the post season. The Jacks are seeded 5th in the FCS playoffs and will get a much-needed week off for Thanksgiving and to get healthy. As for the seeding, there’s some disappointment knowing they could have been higher with a win over Northern Iowa or NDSU. But they realize it doesn’t matter where you play, all that matters now is wins. And they will have a home game on December 1st against either Duquense or Town State.

