PAW Patrol Live Adds Fourth Show at Denny Sanford Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A fourth performance of PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” has been announced at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The fourth performance will be on Wednesday, February 13th at 2 p.m. All shows are Tuesday, February 12th at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, February 13th at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Tickets for all performances can be found at the box office, by calling 800-745-3000, or on ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $18.00.