The Best Holiday Advice for Those With Hearing Loss

Big family gatherings can be pretty daunting for those with hearing loss. Without a hearing device, it can be isolating to never really know what is fully being said on in a conversation. Even with hearing aids, too many people talking all in one place or a lot of background noise can derail the best of plans.

If you have a loved one that you are hoping to connect with over the holidays, or if you, yourself have hearing related issues, audiologist Bob Froke offers advice on how to make it the merriest of seasons.