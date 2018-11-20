USD Breaks Ground for the Discovery District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – “What it means is new opportunities for not only current students, but future students as well.”

For years, the University of South Dakota has envisioned the Discovery District. Located at the University Center, the over 3-hundred million dollar project will house 26 buildings filled with cooperate and research facilities. However, it will also be “a neighborhood focused on innovation.”

“It will also be live, work, play. So we’ll have amenities like restaurants, coffee shops, places to live,” says USD Discovery District President Rich Naser.

The university broke ground for two of the buildings, one of them being Alumend. USD Officials say this will be a place where the classroom comes to life.

Naser explains, “This is really meant to be a place where students and faculty intersect with industry. They get to apply what they’ve learned, and they get to find challenging career opportunities in South Dakota.”

For the state, Governor Dennis Daugaard sees this as an economic boost. This will attract different professionals, which will lead to careers for students.

“Students who are here at the graduate education research center can move right over, and go to work right here. They’ll be along side entrepreneurs and researchers who are in the business. In the biotechnology space,” says the Governor of South Dakota Dennis Daugaard.

Governor Daugaard started with this project, so it’s bittersweet to see this plan put into action.

Daugaard says, “This is a long time coming. We’ve been working on this for many years. I’m glad to see it come to fruition just before I am finished as Governor of South Dakota.”

The first buildings will be completed by the year 2020. The project as a whole will take around 25 years.