Weekend Crash in Gregory County Kills 61-Year-Old Man

DALLAS, S.D. (AP) – A one-vehicle crash in Gregory County over the weekend killed a 61-year-old man.

The Highway Patrol says the man lost control of his pickup truck on U.S. Highway 18 shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, and the vehicle rolled in the ditch.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene about a mile west of Dallas. His name wasn’t immediately released. He was alone in the pickup.