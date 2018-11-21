3 Injured In Turner Co. Bridge Collapse

HURLEY, SD – Three construction workers were taken to the hospital after a bridge collapsed southwest of Hurley. It happened around noon Wednesday, about a quarter-mile east of Highway 18 and 454th Ave.

Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke said crews were pouring concrete on the bridge, when a support beam broke and the bridge collapsed.

Three people went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. OSHA is investigating the incident.

Nearby portions of Highway 18 have been closed since the summer due to construction.