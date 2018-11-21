CORE Orthopedics Plays of the Week from November 12th-18th CORE Orthopedics Plays of the Week from November 12th-18th November 21, 2018 Mark Ovenden, Share This:FacebookGoogle+LinkedinPinterestTwitterEmail Nicole Griffith has your CORE Orthopedics Plays of the Week from November 12th-18th Categories: Plays of the Week, Sports, Sports Top Story Tags: CORE Orthopedics Plays of the Week Related Post CORE Orthopedics Plays of the Week CORE Orthopedics Plays of the Week CORE Orthopedic Plays of the Week CORE Orthopedics Plays of the Week